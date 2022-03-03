2022 NFL Combine Preview: Players to know, who is working out, and more

We have the 2022 NFL Combine ready to take off and for that, The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast had to bring on one of the best in the business.

CBS Sports HQ’s Emory Hunt joined Justin and I from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to discuss some notable absences, and which skill players will benefit most from the event.

Then, Emory gives his thoughts on some of the most hotly debated NFL Draft prospects in this year’s class. Plus, a hot take from a friend of the show about (perhaps) the draft’s top QB.

We have all of that and more on the latest episode.

