2022 NFL Draft: The Running Backs Who Matter

While the need at running back for the Arizona Cardinals is not a priority, they still may see it as something to address in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That is why this week, Justin and I break down our lists of the top 5 running back prospects available in the 2022 NFL Draft class, complete with some comparisons and round grades.

This is a great look at some of the better running backs in the class, but some that will be available in rounds three and later.

Plus, a hot take on the 2022 RB class that Justin didn’t see coming.

