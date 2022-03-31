Los Angeles Rams give Bobby Wagner big contract to join defending Super Bowl champions

The salary cap hindrance of paying quarterbacks continues to be shown that it isn’t a real thing if you really want to add talent.

The Los Angeles Rams are throwing caution to the wind, this time by signing soon-to-be 32-year old Bobby Wagner to a five-year $50 million contract worth up to $65 million with incentives.

Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. Wagner is staying in the NFC West. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022

First off, this is an absurd contract for Wagner, who is still an outstanding player, but this is crazy. There was no way the Cardinals or any other team were going to do that type of deal for Wagner, at 32.

That being said, the Cardinals continuing to sit on their hands to conserve potential comp picks and making a point that they don’t have money to spend, is something.

Especially when the best team in the division is trying to get better while everyone else in the division sits and looks on.

Of course, the Cardinals can’t even get away from Wagner as he stays in the NFC West.