Arizona Cardinals bring on Connor Senger for 2022 Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship

The annual Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship has been awarded this season.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced the addition of Connor Senger to the coaching staff as the newest participant in the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship program.

Senger will assist with the team’s quarterbacks. He comes to the Cardinals from Central Washington University where he was the team’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Senger spent the past two years (2020-21) at North Dakota State as the team’s offensive quality control coordinator where he helped the Bison to the 2021 FCS National Championship. He played quarterback collegiately at the University of Wisconsin and at UW-Oshkosh where he began his coaching career in 2017. Senger was the quarterbacks coach at Carroll University in Wisconsin in 2018 and the running backs coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2019.