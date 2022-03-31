Arizona Cardinals release key offseason dates

The Arizona Cardinals have released their key offseason dates heading into the 2022 NFL Draft and the camps afterwards.

From the team:

The following is a list of key offseason dates for the Arizona Cardinals:

April 19 - Offseason Strength and Conditioning Program begins

April 28 - Cardinals Draft Party at State Farm Stadium

April 28-30 - 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, NV

May 13-15 - Rookie Mini-Camp

May 23-25 - Voluntary Organized Team Activities with Veterans and Rookies

June 1-3 - Voluntary Organized Team Activities with Veterans and Rookies

June 6-9 - Voluntary Organized Team Activities with Veterans and Rookies

June 14-16 - Mini-Camp for Veterans and Rookies

Nothing really exciting, but you wonder how much we will see of the veterans heading into these camps.

We have J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins coming off injuries, so how much will they be able to join?

Should be an eventful offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and now we know what dates to look forward to.