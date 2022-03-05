 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Combine Preview: Cardinals Defensive Watch List

The Cardinals must improve this struggling defense.

By Damian Parson
/ new

These past few days of the NFL Scouting Combine have been a blur. There offensive positions showcased the athletisim, speed, and versatility everyone desired. This afternoon is the start of the defensive prospects with defensive lineman and linebackers.

I will highlight prospects at positions of need for the Arizona Cardinals defense. Basically, a continuation of the offensive watch list earlier in the week.

Defense

Edge:

  • Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
  • Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
  • Joshua Paschal, Kentucky
  • Alex Wright, UAB
  • Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame
  • Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
  • Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

Chandler Jones is due to hit the open market on March 13th. His market value hovers around 14.5 million per Spotrac. If Steve Keim decides against paying Jones that kind of money, this will create an enormous void on the defensive edges. This defensive pass rush class is talented and deep. Even if, Jones returns their is a need opposite of him.

Cornerback:

  • Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
  • Montaric Brown, Arkansas
  • Mario Goodrich, Clemson
  • Kyler Gordon, Washington
  • Derion Kendrick, Georgia
  • Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska
  • Tariq Woolen, UTSA
  • Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Entering 2021, cornerback was the biggest cause for concern and ended the way. Rookie Marco Wilson had a few moments of promise but ultimately struggled. Byron Murphy is better suited as a slot/nickel corner than on the boundary. Finding a true CB1 for this defense is pivotal to taking the next step. There are cornerbacks of many shapes and sizes in this class. It is time to find one.

Defensive Tackle:

  • Travis Jones, Connecticut
  • Matthew Butler, Tennessee
  • Jordan Davis, Georgia
  • Noah Elliss, Idaho
  • John Ridgeway, Arkansas

To successfully run a 3-4 base defense that Vance Joseph prefers, you need a two-gapping nose tackle. This run defense suffered in the second half of the season. Finding a physical 0 or 1 technique can keep Isiaah Simmons and Zaven Collins clean.

Adding more talent to this defense is a priority. Finding the best value for that talent is the key. It is time to see how these prospects showcase their physical abilities.

