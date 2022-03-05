Combine Preview: Cardinals Defensive Watch List

These past few days of the NFL Scouting Combine have been a blur. There offensive positions showcased the athletisim, speed, and versatility everyone desired. This afternoon is the start of the defensive prospects with defensive lineman and linebackers.

I will highlight prospects at positions of need for the Arizona Cardinals defense. Basically, a continuation of the offensive watch list earlier in the week.

Defense

Edge:

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Joshua Paschal, Kentucky

Alex Wright, UAB

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

Chandler Jones is due to hit the open market on March 13th. His market value hovers around 14.5 million per Spotrac. If Steve Keim decides against paying Jones that kind of money, this will create an enormous void on the defensive edges. This defensive pass rush class is talented and deep. Even if, Jones returns their is a need opposite of him.

Kingsley Enagbare with the near hand chop to beat Max Mitchell. Great job getting his hips and feet pointed to the pocket pic.twitter.com/spQfSkGuEZ — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 4, 2022

Cornerback:

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Montaric Brown, Arkansas

Mario Goodrich, Clemson

Kyler Gordon, Washington

Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Entering 2021, cornerback was the biggest cause for concern and ended the way. Rookie Marco Wilson had a few moments of promise but ultimately struggled. Byron Murphy is better suited as a slot/nickel corner than on the boundary. Finding a true CB1 for this defense is pivotal to taking the next step. There are cornerbacks of many shapes and sizes in this class. It is time to find one.

Super impressive game this weekend from @UTSAFTBL CB Tariq Woolen (6'5, 210). Tremendous athleticism, terrific speed and instincts.



A former WR, Woolen has clearly taken to the CB position this year. @_Tariqwoolen is a name to watch.



vs SFA he saw:

6 targets w/

4 PBUs

& a sack pic.twitter.com/yxJi0T7QwD — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 21, 2020

Defensive Tackle:

Travis Jones, Connecticut

Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Noah Elliss, Idaho

John Ridgeway, Arkansas

To successfully run a 3-4 base defense that Vance Joseph prefers, you need a two-gapping nose tackle. This run defense suffered in the second half of the season. Finding a physical 0 or 1 technique can keep Isiaah Simmons and Zaven Collins clean.

Studying Quay Walker but Jordan Davis is hard to ignore. He completely over leverages the OL. Transitions from control to overpowering. pic.twitter.com/7NZ5KuWFFq — Mr. Hop Off Da Bus (@DP_NFL) November 20, 2021

Adding more talent to this defense is a priority. Finding the best value for that talent is the key. It is time to see how these prospects showcase their physical abilities.