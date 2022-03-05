2022 NFL Combine wide receiver athletic testing and their NFL comparisons

Happy Saturday one and all.

After a strong first showing at the 2022 NFL Combine my buddy Justin broke down some of the physical comps for the top wide receiver prospects.

Garrett Wilson 6’ 183

4.38 40 36” VJ 10’3” BJ 4.36 SS

Santonio Holmes 5’11” 188

4.35 40 38” VJ 10’6” BJ 4.26 SS

Chris Olave 6’ 187

4.39 40 32” VJ 10’4” BJ

Will Fuller 6’ 186

4.32 40 33.5” VJ 10’6 BJ

Alec Pierce 6’3” 211

4.41 40 40.5” VJ 10’9 BJ 7.13 3C 4.28 SS

Miles Austin 6’2” 215

4.47 40 40.5” VJ 10’3” BJ 7.09 3C 4.14 SS

Jalen Tolbert 6’1” 194

4.49 40 36” VJ 10’3” BJ 7.08 3C

Brian Hartline 6’2” 195

4.49 40 34.5” VJ 10’ BJ 6.65 3C

Those are just some of the athletic comps that he has. Check out the pod link from earlier in the week on how to get all of the athletic testing comps as we move through the 2022 NFL Draft process.