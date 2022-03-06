Cardinals Quarterback Outlook: Kyler Murray social media drama and retaining a key backup

The Kyler Murray drama on social media has been one heck of a roller coaster ride starting from his Instagram scrub of Cardinals-related content earlier last month to his NFL Agent Erik Burkhardt sending an overly lengthy statement in support of his client this past Monday.

All of this was done for the sole reason of wanting a contract extension as he enters the fourth year of his rookie deal.

According to Spotrac, they have Murray’s market value set at a six-year $258 million which equates to $43 million annually. It would not be surprising at all if his contract demands are much higher than that as a two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

During the Arizona Cardinals presser at the 2022 NFL Combine, General Manager Steve Keim said he would “absolutely” pick up Murray’s fifth-year option.

So it really is not a matter of if the Cardinals will extend their 2019 No. 1 overall pick.

They will.

It is a matter of when they will do it and at what cost. And will Murray holdout until he receives one?

The truth of the matter about the Cardinals’ franchise quarterback is that he has progressed every season as with the team overall but the consistent issue over the last two seasons was the disappointing downhill production after their bye weeks. Nonetheless, Kyler Murray is the Cardinals’ franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

As we take a look at the backup quarterback position, Colt McCoy is an impending unrestricted free agent that went 2-1 in his three starts last season. Keim said during his NFL Combine presser that he “would like to bring Colt McCoy back.”

Retaining McCoy should be a priority but also an inexpensive move. Other free agent options, if McCoy signs elsewhere, that could be acquired at low costs include Chad Henne, Josh Johnson, Nick Mullens, and Trevor Siemian.

Cardinals did sign Tracy McSorley off the Ravens’ practice squad late November to replace their previous third-string quarterback Chris Streveler and is under contract with Arizona for another season. Arizona wants a second-string quarterback with extensive experience. McSorley just does not have that and although he is the automatic No. 2 for now as the only other quarterback under contract aside from Murray, expect that to change in the coming weeks.

Players that could challenge McSorley through the draft late in day three as the third-string quarterback includes Brown’s EJ Perry and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy.

We are only 10 days away from the start of NFL Free agency but expect the Cardinals’ quarterback group of 2021 to be the same in 2022.