2022 NFL Draft: Post NFL Combine mock draft has Arizona Cardinals beefing up the defensive line

We are through the 2022 NFL Combine and boy were there some head-turning performances.

That of course will bring a cascade of new 2022 NFL Mock Drafts and we have to cover those as well.

Let’s get to today’s with Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.

23. Devonte Wyatt, DT - Georgia Wyatt is another player who changed some minds with his Senior Bowl week and he continued to convince folks of his first-round talents by putting on a show at the combine. Incredibly quick off the snap and powerful once he gets going, he can be unstoppable when he’s on his game.

Wyatt is a 6-3 315lbs beast of a man. He would immediately add help up front to the Arizona Cardinals defensive line and give them some interior pass rush juice.

That being said, in this mock I am taking Tyler Linderbaum or Zion Johnson, two ready made interior offensive linemen who Wilson has going 24 and 27 respectively.

All three would be slam dunk picks, but I feel like Linderbaum gives you flexibility with Rodney Hudson after this season and Johnson may be the most ready-made guard in a while.

What would you do?