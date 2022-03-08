Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals getting ready for free agency, NFL Combine nuggets, and J.J. Watt at the facility

Happy Tuesday one and all.

Cardinals need DeAndre Hopkins healthy at wide receiver, and make a decision on free agent Christian Kirkristian Kirk a free agent

Moore to get bigger role, but position could use draft help

Free Agent Primer 2022: Wide Receiver

Cardinals have tough decisions to make at the wide receiver position

Cardinals' decision about free-agent running backs James Conner, Chase Edmonds will dictate draft at position

Conner, Edmonds free-agent decisions will dictate potential draft pick

Free Agent Primer 2022: Safety

Cardinals safety position in good hands with Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson duo

Free Agent Primer 2022: Special Teams

Cardinals need to address the punter position

Free Agent Primer 2022: Tight End

The Cardinals have decisions to make at the tight end position

With Chandler Jones possibly leaving, what will Cardinals do at edge rusher?

Pass rushers at premium; franchise tag unlikely for Jones by Tuesday deadline

Cardinals give WR Andy Isabella permission to seek a trade

Wide receiver has 31 catches in three seasons

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt working out daily at team facility even early in offseason

Buddy Morris wins NFL award for Strength Coach of the Year

Cardinals Cover 2 - Stability At The Top

Ep. 540 - Winning 11 games and making the playoffs for the first time in six years earned both the general manager and head coach contract extensions on Wednesday. Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury are now signed through the 2027 season,

Cardinals Underground - And We’re Back At The Combine

After a year away, Darren Urban is back in Indianapolis for his 21st Scouting Combine (and Dani Sureck for her many-less-than-21st-time), and they join Paul Calvisi to discuss the news the Cardinals have made.

Big Red Rage - Checking In From The Combine

Ep. 549 - The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing and the Cardinals made some of the biggest news of the week. Darren Urban joined Paul Calvisi to talk about the contract extensions for both Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury and the latest news

Cardinals Cover 2 - Scouting The Scouting Combine

Ep. 541 - Whether you watched the coverage or read about it, the main takeaway from the just-completed Scouting Combine was speed. This year's group of draft prospects is really, really fast. They ran the 40-yard dash faster than any other group since 200

How Kelvin Beachum of the Arizona Cardinals is tackling Black art — Andscape

In recent years, prominent athletes who have entered the country’s loftiest tax brackets have flaunted their purchases of luxury cars, wines and sneakers. Not s…

Arizona Cardinals extend GM Steve Keim, head coach Kliff Kingsbury through 2027 season

The Cardinals have signed general manager Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury to contact extensions through the 2027 season, the team announced Wednesday.