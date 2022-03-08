Kyler Murray and the contract extension he wants from the Arizona Cardinals

Happy Tuesday one and all.

We had scheduled a week off for the Rise Up, See Red podcast, but because of all the news of the offseason, we had to get back into it.

So this week we jumped into the Kyler Murray mix and what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals signal caller.

We took a couple of angles on this and had a great discussion.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the best hour of Cardinals talk on the web.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the timestamps for the topics we discussed:

(1:00) Intros, reactions to the statement, was it too much, too early?

(19:59) Commitment issues

(36:53) The supposed contract offer Burkhardt gave the Cardinals

(50:31) Reactions from Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury

(1:03:37) Should the Cardinals give him the extension?