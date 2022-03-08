Revenge of the Birds Podcast #169: Keim Extended (Kliff, Too) And Michael Bidwill’s Motivation
Blake & Kent discuss the new extended contracts for Kliff Kingsbury & Steve Keim and the impact it has on the Cardinals.
There are negative outcomes possible for the front office & coaching staff but...
- What are some of the positives that REALLY come from the team’s turnaround and ongoing improvement for the future?
- What does it mean for picks like Andy Isabella who will be seeking a trade?
- Plus, Kingsbury’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show was a different side than we normally see from him.
