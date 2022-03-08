 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #169: Keim Extended (Kliff, Too) And Michael Bidwill’s Motivation

LISTEN: Blake & Kent discuss the new extended contracts for Kliff Kingsbury & Steve Keim and the impact it has on the Cardinals

By Blake Murphy
/ new

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #169: Keim Extended (Kliff, Too) And Michael Bidwill’s Motivation

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

Blake & Kent discuss the new extended contracts for Kliff Kingsbury & Steve Keim and the impact it has on the Cardinals.

There are negative outcomes possible for the front office & coaching staff but...

  • What are some of the positives that REALLY come from the team’s turnaround and ongoing improvement for the future?
  • What does it mean for picks like Andy Isabella who will be seeking a trade?
  • Plus, Kingsbury’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show was a different side than we normally see from him.

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...