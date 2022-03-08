Revenge of the Birds Podcast #169: Keim Extended (Kliff, Too) And Michael Bidwill’s Motivation

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

Blake & Kent discuss the new extended contracts for Kliff Kingsbury & Steve Keim and the impact it has on the Cardinals.

There are negative outcomes possible for the front office & coaching staff but...

What are some of the positives that REALLY come from the team’s turnaround and ongoing improvement for the future?

What does it mean for picks like Andy Isabella who will be seeking a trade?

Plus, Kingsbury’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show was a different side than we normally see from him.

