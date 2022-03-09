2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals add another U-Dub defensive back in new Todd McShay 2022 NFL Mock Draft

It is the heart of draft season as the 2022 NFL Combine has come and gone, so the rumors are starting and the picks are becoming a bit more in focus.

Now, what does Todd McShay have for his newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft?

Let’s take a look from E$PN:

23. Arizona Cardinals

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington During their late-season collapse, the Cardinals struggled to contain opponents’ passing games. From Week 14 until the end of the regular season, only Houston allowed more passing yards per attempt than Arizona’s 8.2, and the Cards tied for last in the NFL with just one interception. Now Robert Alford is off to free agency, and Arizona could use Byron Murphy Jr. in his more traditional nickelback role. That means the cornerback corps are seeking reinforcements. McDuffie is smooth and stays with receivers so well. He can identify routes, turned in a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and flashes the ability to make plays on the ball. And this would be the value pick of the night, because McDuffie isn’t expected to wait this long for his name to be called.

Love McDuffie and think he would be a great fit. However as of now, before free agency, I would put McDuffie after:

George Karlaftis (24)

Tyler Linderbaum (26)

Zion Johnson (31)

After the Combine I am a little concerned about Kenyon Green, a guy who I have loved throughout the process, but his athletic testing is a bit of a red flag.

What would you do?