Arizona Cardinals release Jordan Hicks

The Arizona Cardinals have began to get ready for the free agency period and creating cap space by releasing veteran linebacker and team captain Jordan Hicks.

Hicks, who was unhappy heading into last season due to the team drafting and announcing that Zaven Collins would be the starter put up one of the best seasons of his career.

Hicks finished his 2021 season with 116 tackles including 75 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks.

Over his three years in Arizona Hicks started 49 games, amassing 384 total tackles including 246 solo tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and four interceptions.

The move will save the Cardinals $6.5 million in caps space, but leaves $3 million in dead money on the cap.

It also gives Hicks a six day head start on free agency to see if any teams want the veteran linebacker.

Hicks had a nice three-year run in Arizona and his veteran leadership will be missed.

Good luck in your next chapter, Jordan.