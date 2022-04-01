2022 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals beef up defensive front in new 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL are less than four weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft.

That means a new mock draft for you to chew on for the weekend.

Let’s take a look at how this one unfolded.

The first round comes in with Jameson Williams available.

They also have a number of trade offers, including the Detroit Lions at 32. I love Williams, but I can trade 23 and a 2023 4th round pick for 32 and 66.

Let’s lock that in.

Arizona Cardinals trade 23/2023 4th for 32/66.

32. Travis Jones, DT - UConn

I know, this seems like a reach, but this is how you value a player like Jones. You add an extra third round pick and are able to grab an impact player at a position of need. It was Jones or Kenyon Green, I like Jones more and what he can bring to the defense.

55. Nik Bonitto, Edge - Oklahoma

This is what happens in drafts. Sometimes they work out, sometimes they do not. For this one, it works out like gangbusters as the Cardinals add two picks at glaring needs in Jones and Bonitto. I was tempted by Arnold Ebikete at 32 and end up with Bonitto at 55.

66. Alec Pierce, WR - Cincinnati

This again works out for the Cardinals. They have not addressed the “Z” receiver yet, they may bring back A.J. Green, but Pierce for now gives them an athletic, big bodied “Z” with some of the best 50/50 ability in the 2022 NFL Draft.

87. Marcus Jones, CB - Houston

Jones is undersized, but there are few players with the ball production and athleticism in this draft. Jones will continue to give the Cardinals physicality in the secondary. In fact, as some of us talked about in our group text... Jones is a dude in this draft.

201. Ty Chandler, RB - North Carolina

A nice addition to the running back room who could fill the void of Chase Edmonds.

I just wanted to do a four round mock, but the Cardinals don’t have fourth or fifth round picks, so I capped at their sixth rounder.

What do you think?

Would you have taken Jameson Williams at 23 or would you be willing to make that move?