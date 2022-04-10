Background: Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron

My Annual Masters Mock: Kenyon Green "Jacket", Christian "Tom" Watson, Matthew & Percy Butler "Cabin", Jack "Bobby" Jones, Kennedy Brooks "Koepka", Nick "Faldo" Ford, Jaylen "Bubba" Watson pic.twitter.com/dTk5fMRya7 — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 10, 2022

I like the physicality component this draft could give the Cardinals.

Is it up to par for you?