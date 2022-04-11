Schrager’s Wager

Background: Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) reacts after a second half touchdown reception against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan

Peter Schrager and Kliff Kingsbury are buddies.

During the NFL Combine, they appeared together on the Pat McAfee Show.

While it would be a stretch to think that Kliff tips off Schrags as to whom the Cardinals are going to pick in the 1st round of the draft, it just so happens that Schrags is 3-3 in his Cardinals’ 1st round predictions, tabbing Kyler Murray in 2019, Isaiah Simmons in 2020 and Zaven Collins in 2021.

In his recently released 2022 Mock Draft, Peter Schrager has the Cardinals selecting WR Jahan Dotson of Penn St. at #23.

Schrager’s explanation:

I don’t see a scenario in which the Cardinals take a defensive player on Day 1 after selecting linebackers in the first round of the previous two drafts and losing Christian Kirk this offseason. DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore are the team’s current WR1 & 2. I can 100 percent see Arizona going receiver here. Dotson is the top one left on the board.

Dotson’s highlight tape certainly whets the imagination:

I view Jahan Dotson is that is a slightly faster, surer handed receiver than Christian Kirk. This kid has velcro mitts. With his nifty combination of quick feet and sticky hands, Jahan reminds me sometimes of OBJ.

The question is —- having drafted another Big 10 slot type WR last year in Rondale Moore, would the Cardinals double down on a similar type of WR?

Peter Schrager has the Packers tabbing WR Treylon Burks of Arkansas one pick ahead of the Cardinals at #22. ESPN’s Todd McShay has the opposite, with GB taking Dotson at #22 and ARI taking Burks at #23.

If you haven’t watched Treylon Burks’ highlight video, you may want to check this out:

Months ago, within a mere couple of minutes watching Burks on tape, I thought wow, how Kliff Kingsbury would think of this Razorback as a perfect fit in the Cardinals’ offense because of how versatile Burks is, much like how Deebo Samuel is in Kyler Shanahan’s offense.

Burks isn’t a burner, per se, But his football speed is better than his 4.55 40 at the Combine suggests. Plus, Burks is a 6-2 225 physical specimen.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s player comp for Burks is “A.J. Brown with a little more wiggle.” Zierlien says of Burks:

Big, smooth and natural, Burks possesses the versatility to operate from wherever you want and get to wherever you need no matter the competition. He’s a mismatch receiver combining size, strength and competitiveness similar to the Titans’ A.J. Brown, but his speed testing at the NFL Scouting Combine did not meet expectations. Arkansas benefitted by putting the ball in his hands from a variety of alignments and there is no reason to believe NFL play-callers won’t benefit from doing the same. The tape is extremely exciting with real NFL skills jumping off the screen, but his potential to become a high-volume, three-level target is a little more cloudy after a relatively disappointing showing at the combine.

Zierlein’s player comp for Jahan Dotson is Emmanuel Sanders. His thoughts on Dotson:

Finesse wideout with good speed and great athleticism who is fully operational on all three levels of the field. Dotson’s passing scheme was well-designed and allowed for clear access to space for most of the season. His route-running is smooth but features speed changes and his in-air athleticism and ball skills look effortless. His confidence and competitiveness are just average against physical coverage and he’s likely to see a lot more press looks as a pro. Dotson has inside/outside starting talent but a lack of physicality could prevent him from taking over games at the same rate we saw at Penn State.

Zierlein’s grades: Burks: 6.50; Dotson: 6.25.

Mel Kiper has Jahan Dotson going #25 to the Bills and Treylon Burks going #28 to the Packers.

Daniel Jeremiah has Treylon Burks going #23 to the Cardinals and Jahan Dotson going #28 to the Packers. What’s interesting is that he has small school standout Christian Watson going to the Chiefs at #30.

I think that with their depth at WR the Chiefs are in a better position to roll the dice on a small school WR like Watson. The Cardinals need a WR who can play and be effective right away. Would Watson ne able to do that?

At this point, I think it’s pretty safe to say that Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Jameson Williams and Chris Olave are going to be off the board at pick #23.

Here are Mel Kiper’s top 10 WR rankings:

1. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

2. Drake London, USC

3. Chris Olave, Ohio State

4. Jameson Williams, Alabama

5. Jahan Dotson, Penn State

6. Treylon Burks, Arkansas

7. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

8. Christian Watson, North Dakota State

9. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

10a. Calvin Austin III, Memphis

10b. John Metchie III, Alabama

10c. George Pickens, Georgia

Conclusion:

I believe that if the Cardinals are intent of drafting a WR at pick #23, then their pick will very likely be either Jahan Dotson or Treylon Burks.

Which WR do you like best, Jahan Dotson or Treylon Burks? Or do you prefer a sleeper Christian Watson or George Pickens?

Assuming that WRs G. Wilson, D. London, J. Williams and C. Olave are off the board at pick #23, which WR at #23 do you want the to select? — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 11, 2022

I think that Treylon Burks is the best fit for the Cardinals. But, I also acknowledge that Jahan Dotson is a bona fide first round talent who could be a fabulous pick.