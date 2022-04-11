2022 NFL Draft: Previewing the offensive prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft for the Arizona Cardinals

It is time.

Jess and I sit down and take a long look at the 2022 NFL Draft prospects on the offensive side of the ball that could fit with the Arizona Cardinals.

It is a long one, but there are a lot of prospects to know and we want to get through as many as possible.

The approximate timestamps for the different positions we discussed are below.

(1:00) Intros, overall thoughts on draft and wide receivers to know throughout the draft

(35:16) Offensive linemen to know throughout the draft

(54:59) Running backs to know

(1:09:47) Tight ends to know

(1:17:09) How the quarterbacks in the draft will affect the Cardinals