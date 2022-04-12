Jonathan Ward signed his one-year tender with the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have made a purpose of keeping their own players they identified heading into the 2022 offseason.

Key backups and special teams contributors have been a big piece of that and it continued on Monday when the team agreed to a one-year contract with Jonathan Ward.

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that exclusive rights free agent running back Jonathan Ward has signed his one-year tender. Ward (6-0, 202) played in 13 games last season and had nine carries for 33 yards and three receptions for 34 yards in addition to having six special teams tackles. He originally signed with Arizona in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Central Michigan and played in 14 games as a rookie.

Ward of course had one of the best catches in all of the NFL in 2021:

HOW DID JONATHAN WARD CATCH THIS!?



pic.twitter.com/94hSAtlmtl — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 2, 2022

Ward is a good depth and special teams guy and will be cheap.

Welcome back to the desert, Jonathan Ward.