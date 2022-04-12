2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals to host South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. for pre-draft visit

The visits are starting to come in for the Arizona Cardinals with regards to the 2022 NFL Draft.

For the visits we can confirm, we will provide a little info on the prospect and some different thoughts from around the web from different scouting notebooks.

First up, FCS running back Pierre Strong Jr.

SDSU RB Pierre Strong Jr. will visit the #Cardinals on a Top 30 today. He'll work out privately for #Giants later this month. Strong has/will meet virtually w/ #Jets, #Buccaneers and #Ravens, to name a few.



LOTS of interest in a dual threat RB that ran 4.37 in Indianapolis. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 11, 2022

An in-person visit for the small school back is not surprising, as anyone that runs like he did will begin to draw eyeballs.

Yet, it is Strong’s game that should have most teams excited.

From Dane Brugler:

He has home run ability when he finds the runway (30 runs of 15-plus yards) and creates conflict for second- level defenders with his ability to shake, rattle and roll. Overall, Strong doesn’t have ideal build or contact balance, which might limit his pro ceiling, but he runs with speed, tempo and controlled feet to follow his blocks to daylight, especially on outside zone. He has potential as a third-down or committee back in the right situation.

Lance Zierlein:

Instinctive running back with NFL traits and talent to find a home as a committee back or an eventual RB1. Hyper-focused vision provides him a variety of cut options and rush paths but also causes him to overthink his approach at times. Strong is more reactive than manipulative but is quite impressive with his spatial awareness and ability to slalom around bodies on a smooth, linear pathway without slowing his roll. He struggles when forced to slow his feet and make early cuts. He needs a north/south run scheme where he can square his pads and find his rhythm quickly.

Justin and I discussed Strong off the air, and came to a nice comparison from a physical and game style standpoint of Elijah Mitchell.

We saw what Mitchell could do in San Francisco last year and Strong could have a similar impact.

The problem? He seems to be trending in the direction of an early(ish) day three pick, meaning in round four or five.

Do you see Strong as a potential Chase Edmonds replacement?