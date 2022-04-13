Mel Kiper two-round mock draft: Arizona Cardinals add wide receiver, cornerback in 2022 NFL Draft

Happy Wednesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL are a mere two weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft and the mock drafts keep rolling in.

Today, Mel Kiper Jr. dropped one of his few two-round mock drafts and the Cardinals are adding some intriguing if not divisive prospects.

23. Arizona Cardinals Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Burks can be used in different roles — he even ran 19 routes out of the backfield last season — and will be dynamic after the catch. He will take screens and short passes for scores. For Arizona, this is about helping replacing Christian Kirk and getting some help for an offense that struggled when DeAndre Hopkins went down last season.

Coming after Burks that could make sense as well:

24. Arnold Ebiketie

26. Jahan Dotson

27. Devonte Wyatt

28. Zion Johnson

29. Andrew Booth Jr.

30. George Karlaftis

31. Tyler Linderbaum

55. Arizona Cardinals Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn McCreary is fundamentally sound and advanced in his technique, but he’s undersized (5-foot-11) with short arms. He’s also not as explosive as a few other corners in this class. Still, he has some great tape, and I don’t think he’ll drop past Round 3, because he could be a great nickel corner. Arizona has to add quality depth in the secondary.

I know this would make Walter happy, and quite frankly would be a nice addition for the Cardinals. I think McCreary’s competitiveness would allow him to start outside and then be moved inside if need be. The arm length is a concern, but he is feisty, and fun to watch.