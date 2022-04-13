Arizona Cardinals trade back in Lance Zierlein’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

We are deep into the 2022 NFL Draft season.

So, when new things come up they are fun to discuss.

That is what happened in Lance Zierlein’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.0, as he has the Arizona Cardinals moving down.

From NFL.com:

Arizona Cardinals trade 23 to Kansas City Chiefs for 29.

So, the Chiefs move up to take Chris Olave, which is interesting because the Cardinals allegedly like him quite a bit. However, if the Cardinals are moving down from 23 to 29, they should get pick 94 as well.

So, in this scenario the Cardinals end up getting 29 and 94 (at least they should) and probably throwing in pick 215 to the Chiefs. So it ends up being:

Cardinals get 29/94

Chiefs get 23/215

Zierlein then has the Cardinals going off the board for fans:

29. Arizona Cardinals - Breece Hall, RB - Iowa State Trading back with the Chiefs give Arizona additional draft capital — and the Cardinals still get to add a full-package runner with the ability to impact the game on all three downs.

Based on what I have heard from Cardinals rumors, the team in this scenario would take Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, but Hall would be an interesting pick for a team who just paid James Conner.

If you flip it to what some are whispering about what the Cardinals may do in the first round and then use the PFF simulator, you could see:

29. Jahan Dotson, WR - Penn State

55. Nik Bonito, Edge - Oklahoma

87. Dylan Parham, OG - Memphis

94. Marcus Jones, CB - Houston

Not a bad little draft.

If you add Hall, how would you address it?