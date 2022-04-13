Derek Carr gets extension from Las Vegas Raiders as quarterback costs continue to creep up

When this offseason started people struggled to see where things were heading.

The Arizona Cardinals were allegedly offered a contract extension by Kyler Murray and his contingent of four years $160 million with between $105-$120 million guaranteed, really being a six-year contract.

People, including the Arizona Cardinals management didn’t really think that was the way to go and let that linger like a fart in an office. Now they may be regretting it.

This offseason alone, we have seen Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford and now Derek Carr cash in.

Carr cashing in for a three-year $121.5 million contract for the Las Vegas Raiders destroys the final narrative from Arizona Cardinals fans of having to win playoff games before paying a player.

The reality is you either pay the player or you move on.

When you move on, you better have a plan in place and the Cardinals clearly do not have that right now either.

So, the Cardinals have just continued to push the cost of the Murray contract up by not addressing it and now are putting themselves in a position where the cost will either go up above the original alleged contract offer, or force their hand to trade away their best asset and start from scratch.

Yay!