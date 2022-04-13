Red Raid: Kyler to Carolina Mock, Draft Fits

This is one thematic look at what the Cardinals could accomplish if a Kyler to Carolina trade came to fruition, where the Cardinals would receive WR/RB Christian McCaffrey (to be highlighted as WR2), the Panthers’ #6, #144 picks in 2022 NFL Draft, plus their 1st round pick in 2023.

Plus, we talk about the most likely choices the Cardinals will have at pick #23.

With this mock draft, I took a novel approach and would be interested to hear what you think of it.

Note: for the record, to reiterate, I believe the best scenario for the Cardinals this year is for Kyler to remain on his rookie deal, for the Cardinals to pick up his 5th year option, and for a contract extension to be negotiated if and when Kyler can show he can finish a season on a strong note, both in terms of performance and leadership.