2022 NFL Draft: Cornerback prospects, NFL comparisons, overrated, underrated and more

Cornerback is one of the most important position in the NFL and the Arizona Cardinals have drafted one in the top 60 picks in the last decade.

Seems less than optimal.

Yet, sitting at the 23rd pick in this draft, they should have some options.

This week, Justin and I welcome SB Nation’s Kyle Posey back to the show to discuss the 2022 NFL Draft cornerback and safety classes. How good is Derek Stingley Jr.?

Which DB prospects are being overrated and underrated? Plus, Kyle ranks his top 5 CBs and safeties. And of course, a hot take to close out the show.

You can become a patron for as little as $2/month at The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast on Patreon for access to all of our weekly bonus episodes

Follow us on twitter @db_pod where we post links to the episodes and articles

Follow us on IG at db_pod where we’ll post the occasional video