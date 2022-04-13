Revenge of the Birds Podcast #172: A Casual Kyler Contract Conversation with Kent

Blake & Kent Hodder talk Kyler Murray’s contract, what might be the reasons behind Keim & Bidwill’s lack of an offseason so far and how some of the big trades have affected the NFL

-Should Murray be paid this year?

-Why might his camp be responding, and will more come of it?

-Will Deshaun’s deal affect Kyler’s, and how much?

-How the Dolphins, Panthers and other teams looking to make moves will affect the league

