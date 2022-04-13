Revenge of the Birds Podcast #173: 7-Round Cardinals Mock Draft with Andy Kwong

@akwong31 joins Blake Murphy for a 7 round mock draft evaluation for the Arizona Cardinals.

Will they find a WR2 for Kyler Murray? Are there players or opportunities to trade up or back?

And who are some Day 3 prospects that the team might find that can make an impact?

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below