Hey Bidwill “Pay Me Top Dollar Anyway”

Background: GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 13: Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill stands on the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.
Note: these are made up quotes used for rhetorical effect.
Tyann Mathieu: “Yeah, I know, as the highest paid safety in the NFL that you made me, I haven’t played like my old self the last two years —- but keep paying me anyway.”
Patrick Peterson: “I really didn’t know that I was taking an illegal PED while trying to cover it up, but now that I am suspended for 6 games —- pay me anyway.”
David Johnson: “I know I only played one game last year —- but make me the highest paid RB anyway.”
Chandler Jones: “I know I only played five games last year and only had one sack —- but pay me anyway.”
Jordan Phillips: “I know I’ve missed a bunch of games and haven’t been producing the way I was paid to do —- but keep paying me my $10M anyway.”
Kyler Murray: “You shouldn’t be scapegoating me for the team’s 1-5 finish and 34-11 blowout wild card round loss to the Rams which was so embarrassing that I didn’t feel I should have to go out with my teammates for the last two snaps—- so pay me top 5 QB money anyway —- and pay me so my agent doesn’t have to keep making public insinuations that unlike other NFL owners, you are cheap and don’t want to win.”
Anyone see a pattern here?
Budda Baker: “You know what our problem is? Some guys aren’t doing their jobs.”
This just in —- when a player like Budda Baker (the Cardinals’ only All-Pro in 2021) is doing his job to the best of his ability, the owner comes to him with a contract extension package.
Wow, that’s a novel idea, isn’t it?
Meanwhile, on the other side of the coin...
Officially running it back! Have to finish what We started last year! So thankful for the opportunity to be back with the @AZCardinals Now @ZERTZ_86 time to make our TE room one that no one will ever forget! pic.twitter.com/Z8o1y5f6ne— Maxx Williams (@williams_maxx) March 16, 2022
