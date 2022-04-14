2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals to host Purdue pass rusher George Karlaftis for pre-draft visit

The visits are starting to come in for the Arizona Cardinals with regards to the 2022 NFL Draft.

For the visits we can confirm, we will provide a little info on the prospect and some different thoughts from around the web from different scouting notebooks.

Next up is an ideal fit for the Arizona Cardinals in edge rusher George Karlaftis.

From Dane Brugler:

A three-year starter at Purdue, Karlaftis played primarily as a stand-up field rusher in co-defensive coordinator Brad Lambert’s scheme, also seeing snaps as a three-technique on the interior to take advantage of his quickness and strength. A Greece native who moved to the U.S. in 2014, he developed a love for football and shows an unmatched work ethic, which helped him log 30.5 TFL and 14.5 sacks over his 27 games in a Purdue uniform. Karlaftis’ hands are not only physical and violent, but they’re well-timed and strategic to get the offense off schedule.

From Bleacher Report:

Aside from ideal length, George Karlaftis has just about every trait necessary to bloom into a star power-rusher. Karlaftis coils and explodes off the snap even without having to time the snap perfectly. In turn, he often gets the jump on opposing offensive tackles, opening up the floor for him to show off his relentless bull-rushing or array of hand-fighting tactics. Blend that together with the ability to change directions and get skinny much better than any player his size should, and Karlaftis lands in special territory as an athlete. He also has all the awareness, anchor and motor to be a high-end run defender right away.

Karlaftis has been mocked anywhere from the top ten, to the end of round one.

He would be an ideal fit for the Arizona Cardinals in that they desperately need youth and athleticism at the edge spot.

Would you take Karlaftis if available at 23?