Arizona Cardinals re-sign A.J. Green to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have announced another of their own free agents are coming back.

The team has agreed to a one-year contract with veteran wide receiver A.J. Green.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has agreed to terms with wide receiver A.J. Green on a one-year contract. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2011-17) and two-time second-team All-Pro honoree (2012-13), Green (6-4, 210) returns to the Cardinals after playing 16 games (nine starts) last season when he had 54 receptions for 848 yards (15.7-yard avg.) and three touchdowns. Green’s 15.7-yard receiving average led the team and ranked fifth in the NFL among players with at least 50 receptions.

He joined the Cardinals last year after playing the previous 10 seasons (2011-20) with Cincinnati who selected him in the first-round (4th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

· In 2021, playing in his 11th NFL season at the age of 33 years old, Green’s 15.7-yard receiving average was the second-highest of his career (averaged 16.3 yards per catch as a rookie in 2011 at 23 years old).

· Green’s 11 receptions of 25+ yards last season tied Christian Kirk for the team lead.

· The 2021 season was Green’s eighth with 800+ receiving yards; that is tied with Hopkins, Jones, Mike Evans and Travis Kelce for the most among active players in the NFL.