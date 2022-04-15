Arizona Cardinals news and notes heading into the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 2022 NFL Draft now less than two weeks away, let’s clear some clutter.

The Arizona Cardinals have no intention of trading Kyler Murray and he has not asked for a trade. Arizona believes in their cheap signings (Will Hernandez, A.J. Green) and developing players. The Cardinals believe they can address their needs in the draft (Edge, WR, CB). One name to keep an eye on… Jahan Dotson (Allegedly would be only below a couple WRs on AZ’s board) AZ believes there is good depth at the cornerback position in the draft, but Kaiir Elam and Andrew Booth Jr. are both names to think about at 23.

So many have locked into the Cardinals need X, Y or Z that they ignore what the team thinks or thought (right or wrong).

Remember, this was an 11 win team and the only big piece they feel like they have lost was Chandler Jones (they feel like Rondale Moore is ready to step up).

Now, can they find the right pieces to get to the next step.