2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals beef up interior of defensive line in new PFF mock draft

When the dust settles and the Arizona Cardinals are on the clock at 23, they have some options.

One everyone would want to explore is trading down, maybe adding a late day two or early day three pick.

Another is a big name wide receiver or interior defensive linemen.

In this weeks 2022 NFL Mock Draft, the Arizona Cardinals are able to address one of those two positions fans are craving to be filled.

From PFF:

23. ARIZONA CARDINALS: DI DEVONTE WYATT, GEORGIA 2021 Record: 11-6 Why do the Cardinals select Wyatt? Interior offensive line, cornerback and wide receiver all stand out as areas of need for Arizona as we approach the 2022 NFL Draft, but so does interior defensive line. And it may be more difficult to find an impact player such as Wyatt than it would be to find an impact player at the other positions later in the draft. J.J. Watt is in the final year of his contract and 33 years old. No other Cardinals’ interior defensive lineman topped 25 pressures in 2021. They could use a disruptive presence such as Wyatt to help spark a pass rush that will have to make up for losing Chandler Jones in free agency.

Many would be thrilled with the pick of Wyatt.

There are some red flags, his age and a prior arrest (charges were dismissed) and his lack of sack production.

Yet, Wyatt would add some juice to the defensive line rotation and give the Cardinals an interesting pass rushing group, with Wyatt and Watt inside, and Allen and Golden outside.

What would you think?