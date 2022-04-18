Arizona Cardinals: 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

23. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

The depth at wide receiver is greater than cornerback. There are more developmental corners than impactful day 1 starter. Steve Keim tried this approach last year with Marco Wilson and it was a failure. History cannot repeat itself.

Kaiir Elam with sticky coverage vs Jameson Williams.



Elam is confident in his ability to turn & run w/ him.



He stays square at LOS. Shoots the outside hand and squeezes. Remains in phase, forces the pbu! Williams pushed, Elam, pulled. pic.twitter.com/5bV55nMZuy — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) November 3, 2021

Kaiir Elam is a great fit for Vance Joseph’s defensive scheme. He plays off-man with the ability to click and close on short routes well. As a result, he can and will take the ball away from the offense. Also, a big/physical press-man corner. His strength in the contact window can cap routes quickly. Athleticism shows up on tape and with his testing. Elam has CB1 size and abilities, this defense needs to find one.

55. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota St.

Christian Watson is one of the more athletically gifted receivers in the class. He would be a great compliment to DeAndre Hopkins. Watson is an explosive receiver inside of a 6’4 200-plus frame. He was dominant at the Senior Bowl with Power 5 competition. Kyler Murray loves to attack defenses deep when there is 1 on 1 opportunity. Watson can fill that A.J. Green role well with more versatility. Even with Green returning for a one-year deal.

Strong release by Christian Watson and then adjusts to the under thrown pass pic.twitter.com/cFty54zklP — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 5, 2022

87. Sam Williams, ED, Ole Miss

Another position of need is filled with a high-level athlete. This is major considering losing Hasan Reddick and Chandler Jones in consecutive off-seasons. Sam Williams is a rocked-up and explosive edge rusher. He is coming off a 12.5 sack season at Ole Miss.

Sam Williams with some power against Charles Cross pic.twitter.com/hffjj7RttG — Daniel Harms (@InHarmsWay19) April 12, 2022

His first step will threaten the offensive tackle's quickness and can cause them to overset. With Devon Kennard and Markus Golden possibly starting on early downs, Williams can rotate in as a DPR with fresh legs.

201. Brock Huffman, IOL, Virginia Tech

The signing of Will Hernandez can provide some breathing room early in the draft. Instead of drafting an interior offensive lineman, the Cardinals can address more pressing needs and wait until day three.

Before he got to Virginia Tech, my guy Brock Hoffman (@BrockHoffman76) was playing guard at Coastal Carolina. He was so jacked up about this pull that he thought he was Ray Lewis making an entrance lol pic.twitter.com/6wZeOeIbHw — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 25, 2022

Brock Huffman offers positional flexibility with his experience at both guard spots and center. He is a scheme fit. He competes at a high level with a noteworthy ability to absorb power and anchor. Justin Pugh is entering the final year of his contract. Huffman can sit behind an established veteran at either guard or center before taking the field in 2023.

215. Noah Ellis, IDL, Idaho

The Cardinals' run defense allowed 4.6 ypc last season. Finishing the season allowing 190 yards to Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny. This defensive front lacks a two-gapping nose tackle for the 3-4 scheme.

Noah Ellis has a massive frame to occupy space. With Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins due to play in the middle of the defense, Ellis can keep them clean to attack the football. Improving the run defense is essential to staying in the race to win the division.

244. Mike Woods II, WR, Oklahoma

Double-dipping at wide receiver? Later in the draft, why not? Resigning A.J. Green was helpful but there is an issue with receiver depth once Hopkins and Moore went down.

Mike Woods is the best all around WR in OU.



♦️Press vertically

♦️Eats the DBs cushion

♦️Rocker step at top of stem

♦️Natural separation & YAC



I’d love to see a strong finish to the season. He’s one of the better receivers in the country. pic.twitter.com/BCLWAHhELa — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) October 1, 2021

Mike Woods was better utilized in 2020 with Arkansas. He has a rocked-up frame with the ability to threaten defenses vertically. For a bigger receiver, he is a solid route runner. Adding more weapons for Murray is the best decision this draft.

256. Zonovan Knight, RB, NC St.

James Conner returns and Chase Edmonds joins the Miami Dolphins via free agency. Conner was a bright spot for this offense last season. The running back position lacks explosiveness.

Zonovan Knight is having a masterful start to the 2021 season.



16 carries

162 yards

1 td

10.1 ypc



pic.twitter.com/mXsy2cawMT — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) September 3, 2021

Zonovan Knight is a versatile and dynamic back in space. His contact balance, fit to a zone scheme, and long speed give this offense juice out of the backfield. Knight has averaged over 700 yards on less than 150 carries over three years at NC State. Also, he is a talented return specialist with 3-kick returns and multiple 100-yard returns on his resume.