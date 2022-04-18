Murray Scenarios: ROTB Opinion Poll

Background: INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

ROTB Opinion Poll:

In your opinion, the best scenario for the Cardinals is to:

Extend Kyler to a lucrative contract extension, making him one of the top 5 paid QBs. Pick up Kyler’s 5th year option and table the contract talks until next year. Trade Kyler to the Texans. Trade Kyler to the Panthers, Trade Kyler to the Falcons. Trade Kyler to the Saints. Trade Kyler to the Eagles. Other: ________________________________________________________________________________

Here are some potential trade hauls the Cardinals might come up with:

ARI/HOU

Cardinals receive: Texans’ QB Davis Mills, their #13, #37 and #108 picks in 2022 NFL Draft, plus the Texans’ #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Texans receive: QB Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ #87 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

One potential mock:

ARI/CAR

Cardinals receive: CB Jaycee Horn, #6, #144 2022 picks, 1st round pick in 2023, 2nd round pick in 2024

Panthers receive: QB Kyler Murray, #256 pick in 2022 draft.

ARI/ATL

Cardinals receive: G Chris Lindstrom, #8, #58, #114 2022 draft, 1st round picks in 2023, 2024.

Falcons receive: QB Kyler Murray

ARI/NO

Cardinals receive: DE Marcus Davenport, #16, #49, #120 2022, 2nd Round 2023, 1st Round 2024

Saints receive: QB Kyler Murray

ARI/PHI

Cardinals receive: QB Jalen Hurts, #15, #51, #124 2022 picks, 1st Round pick 2023, 2nd round pick 2-24.

Eagles receive: QB Kyler Murray

QB Considerations:

Bailey Zappe, of Western Kentucky, is a sleeper QB, He hails from Victoria, Texas. Kliff likely knows him pretty well. Zappe has the look of a K-Raid QB. He threw for a gawdy 5,967 yards at 69.2%, 62 TDs (breaking Joe Burrow’s season record) and 11 ints.

Notice him work the pocket with his footwork and snap release.

What the Cardinals could do is draft a sleeper QB like Bailey Zappe to pair with Colt McCoy in 2022 and use the draft capital in these trades to draft one of the top QBs in 2023.

Then again, if the Cardinals love Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett, they could draft him at #6 or #8 and possibly at #13, #15 or #17.

I would imagine that the Cardinals have high grades on Sam Howell, Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder, so taking one of them at pick #23 c or in a slight trade down into the late 20s or early 30s could make sense.

What would be fascinating to know is how Kliff has the QBs rated. The Cardinals are going to draft a QB this year whether they keep Kyler or not—- and with all those late picks, if they trade Kyler, maybe they’ll draft two QBs (one earlier and one later) for Kliff to develop.

Your Vote:

Note: if you are voting for a trade, you can present your own scenario and mock from the PFF Draft Simulator at https://www.pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator?ref=2efe1bda-dbf1-441f-a4c9-258a5bac83a5

In your opinion, the best scenario for the Cardinals is to:

Extend Kyler to a lucrative contract extension, making him one of the top 5 paid QBs. Pick up Kyler’s 5th year option and table contract talks until next year. Trade Kyler to the Texans. Trade Kyler to the Panthers, Trade Kyler to the Falcons. Trade Kyler to the Saints. Trade Kyler to the Eagles. Other: ______________________________________________________________________________

My Vote:

As of now I am squarely in the #2 (5th year option) camp. I am still very high on Kyler’s talent, but I would like to see him sustain his early season successes, finish a season strongly and manifest stronger leadership before committing to a Top 5 QB extension.

However, if the agent officially demands a trade, then I am in favor of trading Kyler to the highest bidder. Of all of the potential trade scenarios, the one I like the best is with the Houston Texans because of being able to acquire QB Davis Mills in the deal.