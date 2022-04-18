2022 NFL Draft: Defensive prospects to know for the Arizona Cardinals

Happy Monday one and all.

Our previous show on the podcast was all about the offensive players in the draft who could be in play for the Arizona Cardinals. In this new edition of the podcast, Jess and I go over the defensive prospects to know for the Cardinals.

It is a long show, but worth a listen as we really flesh out the talent in the 2022 NFL Draft and how it could affect the Arizona Cardinals.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Below are the approximate timestamps for the different positions we discussed.

(1:00) Intros, the edge defenders and pass rushers

(36:44) Discussing cornerbacks

(58:11) Discussing defensive tackles

(1:11:30) Discussing inside linebackers

(1:18:14) Discussing safeties