2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals add two to offense and a pass rusher in Kiper/McShay 3-Round Mock Draft

With only nine days left before the 2022 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL are narrowing things down for their picks.

Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay did a three round 2022 NFL Mock Draft and it has the Arizona Cardinals finishing up like this.

From E$PN:

23. Arizona Cardinals McShay’s pick: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Watson over Burks, Mel? In my eyes, the Cardinals get lucky here. They re-signed A.J. Green, but Christian Kirk is off to Jacksonville, and Burks is a physical receiver who can produce after the catch and do damage out of the slot in Arizona. 55. Arizona Cardinals McShay’s pick: Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma Arizona’s pass rush win rate off the edge was 27th in the NFL last season (10.9%), and that was before Chandler Jones signed elsewhere. So yeah, it’s a problem. Bonitto has the burst and bend to get home on the QB. 87. Arizona Cardinals McShay’s pick: James Cook, RB, Georgia The Cardinals re-signed James Conner, but Chase Edmonds is off to Miami. Arizona likes to operate with two running backs, and Cook brings breakaway speed and plenty of receiving ability out of the backfield.

The Cardinals are doing their due diligence on Burks, they are bringing him in for a closer look as well.

Bonitto would be a slam dunk to me, giving the Cardinals some immediate pass rush juice who could grow into more.

Cook is an interesting pick. He is a smaller back at 5-11 199lbs, and is a strong receiver out of the back field. His range of pro comparisons are vast though. Cook has a low end of former Cardinals J.J. Arrington, with a high end outcome of Giovanni Bernard.

What would you think of this three pick outcome?

Burks over Zion Johnson, Devonte Wyatt (who there are whispers the Cards are out on in Round 1), George Karlaftis, and Jahan Dotson.