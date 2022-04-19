Arizona Cardinals host Treylon Burks for pre-draft visit

The Arizona Cardinals visits with first round picks continue.

We know they have met with George Karlaftis, and now they are bringing a player who is being mocked to them or around them consistently in Treylon Burks.

More visits:

— #Houston DL David Anenih has a Top 30 visit with the #Bengals this week, and he’s had the #Vikings, #Cowboys, and #Colts.

— #PSU S Jaquan Brisker will visit the #49ers tomorrow.

— #Arkansas WR Treylon Burks visits the #Bears and #AZCardinals early this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2022

Let’s look at what some of the scouting reports say on Burks.

Dane Brugler:

With his vision and acceleration, Burks has the skills to turn quick-hitters into big plays, breaking tackles with his balance, body strength and competitive toughness (led the SEC with 22 plays of 20-plus yards in 2021). He can also track the football downfield with his large catch radius, although his separation skills can be mitigated by his undeveloped rhythm as a route runner. Overall, Burks is underdeveloped as an outside route runner, but he is a dynamic weapon with the ball in his hands and boasts the unique blend of size, athleticism and ball skills to grow into an NFL team’s No. 1 receiver. He compares to a linebacker-sized Deebo Samuel in a similar scheme.

PFF:

Burks’ combination of size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and speed is unrivaled in the class. He racked up 1,100 yards and 11 scores last season. The true junior should be a vertical weapon in the NFL.

The big question on Burks is can he become a player who wins from the outside?

We know the Cardinals can be creative in getting him the ball, but if he can’t play outside, where does that leave Rondale Moore?

It will be interesting to watch how this unfolds if the Cardinals do take Burks at 23.