Arizona Cardinals add offensive lineman from NFL’s International Pathway Program

The Arizona Cardinals have added another player from the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed offensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi (HEY-guy / CHE-some / oon-doo-BEE-see).

Ndubuisi (6-6, 298) is a Nigerian native who began his football career in 2017 when he was noticed by American coaches at a basketball all-star game in Lagos, Nigeria. The 21-year old Ndubuisi was selected as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program in January prior to signing with the Cardinals. He played both soccer and basketball while growing up before joining the Uprise Academy, which is a football program in Nigeria run by former NFL star Osi Umenyiora and former NBA player Ejike Ugboaja.