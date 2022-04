In this 55th episode of the Red Rain Podcast, I offer some thoughts about:

History will record this a the "No Big Deal" off-season for the Arizona Cardinals. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, in LA, a mere 8 weeks following their Super Bowl win at their home stadium, the Rams started their OTAs.

Guess which Rams players were the first to show up?

A rhetorical question, right?

But hey —- no big deal —- right?