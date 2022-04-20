Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver set crazy offseason in motion

The Arizona Cardinals broke the system.

Well, not the Cardinals but their former second round pick Christian Kirk changed the game and it has trickled down badly.

It started with the Green Bay Packers having to trade Davante Adams because he didn’t want to sign back with Green Bay.

Part of it became about the respect of waiting to see his worth, but he didn’t want to stick around.

Then you had the Tyreek Hill situation.

Hill and his team had a contract extension offer on the table, then the Kirk and Adams contracts came up and he said... Nope that one doesn’t work anymore.

So, the Chiefs bailed on the most dynamic receiver in the NFL for uncertainty.

Now, we see it creeping into the rest of the league.

Deebo Samuel is done with the San Francisco 49ers, allegedly:

Deebo Samuel has made his stance known. He is frustrated with the #49ers and it seems he wants to play elsewhere. Keep an eye out for this. The Draft is nine days away, teams have already shown interest in trading for him. — Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) April 19, 2022

A.J. Brown has all of a sudden had some issues with the Tennessee Titans:

I’m a diva and a bad teammate all of sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 18, 2022

All of this because the receiver market became broken when the Jaguars signed a wide receiver who is very good, very talented and has produced well as a wide receiver two or three in Arizona to an $18 million a year contract.

What an offseason.