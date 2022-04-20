Jalen Pitre could go earlier than expected, could it be with the Arizona Cardinals

For the Arizona Cardinals, they have a lot of options as they head into the 2022 NFL Draft.

A name that has come up in conversations I have had with some people about the Cardinals brought up an interesting name... Jalen Pitre.

Now, I am not saying this is about the Cardinals taking Pitre at 23, but in a scenario where they trade back, or sit at 23 and don’t like anything left in front of them, could Pitre be an option?

According to PFF, they are hearing that Pitre could be going earlier than fans expect as well:

Pitre was identified by league sources as a player who could go higher in the draft than initially expected. PFF already has him ranked higher than most sites inside our top 35. Pitre ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at his pro day after clocking a 6.74-second three-cone at the NFL Scouting Combine. He primarily played out of the slot with the Bears and earned a 92.7 run-defense grade in 2021, the best among FBS cornerbacks. His current projection, per sources, is anywhere from late in the first round into the middle of the second round.

Could the Cardinals be one of the team who are looking deeper into Pitre?

He would be an immediate impact as a dynamic slot cornerback with safety flexibility if the team is unable to reach an agreement with Jalen Thompson moving forward.

All of a sudden, Pitre would be a 60% player to nearly 100%.

Would that be something the Cardinals could do that has been underdiscussed?