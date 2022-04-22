2022 NFL Draft: Ranking the wide receivers and tight ends

The Arizona Cardinals could be drafting a wide receiver early in the 2022 NFL Draft and that is something that Arizona Cardinals fans should get to know about.

So, what do we think of the 2022 NFL wide receiver class? There are a bunch of different types of wide receivers to get to know.

There is no first round tight end, but there are plenty of good options on day two and three.

Justin and I discuss their top 5 prospects at the TE and WR positions, plus a few other names to listen for on draft weekend.

