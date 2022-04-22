 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #174: Blake’s Mock Draft 1.0 and Kyler Commits to the Cards?

Kyler Murray breaks his silence on his desire to remain in Arizona and @blakemurphy7 drops his first of 2 mock drafts—read the full mock here

By Blake Murphy
Kyler Murray breaks his silence on his desire to remain in Arizona and @blakemurphy7 drops his first of 2 mock drafts.

What might have led to Murray’s change of heart before the draft? And what does this mean moving forward?

Plus, a fresh look at how the first round might play out...do the Cardinals take a receiver at pick 23 or is there another more important spot?

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

For Apple Podcast users:

BELOW is the full listing of Blake’s Mock 1.0:

Murf’s Mock 1.0—2022

1
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson
EDGE, Michigan
2
Detroit Lions
Kayvon Thibodeaux
EDGE, Oregon
3
Houston Texans
Travon Walker
EDGE, Georgia
4
New York Jets
Ikem Ekwonu
OT, NC State
5
New York Giants
Jermaine Johnson
EDGE, Florida State
6
Carolina Panthers
Evan Neal
OT, Alabama
7
New York Giants
Charles Cross
OT, Mississippi State
8
Atlanta Falcons
Jameson Williams
WR, Alabama
9
Seattle Seahawks
Ahmad Gardner
CB, Cincinnati
10
New York Jets
Garrett Wilson
WR, Ohio State
11
Washington Commanders
Derek Stingley Jr.
CB, LSU
12
Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Willis
QB, Liberty
(Trade w/ MIN)
13
Houston Texans
Kyle Hamilton
S, Notre Dame
14
Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Davis
IDL, Georgia
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Drake London
WR, USC
16
New Orleans Saints
Trevor Penning
OT, Northern Iowa
17
New England Patriots
Trent McDuffie
CB, Washington
(Trade with LAC)
18
Philadelphia Eagles
Devin Lloyd
LB, Utah
19
New Orleans Saints
Chris Olave
WR, Ohio State
20
Minnesota Vikings
Daxton Hill
S, Michigan
(Trade w/ PIT)
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Zion Johnson
IOL, Boston College
(Trade w/ NE)
22
Green Bay Packers
George Karlaftis
EDGE, Purdue
23
Arizona Cardinals
Jahan Dotson
WR, Penn State
24
Dallas Cowboys
Kenyon Green
IOL, Texas A&M
25
Buffalo Bills
Breece Hall
RB, Iowa State
26
Tennessee Titans
Desmond Ridder
QB, Cincinnati
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kenny Pickett
QB, Pittsburgh
28
Green Bay Packers
Christian Watson
WR, North Dakota State
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Arnold Ebiketie
EDGE, Penn State
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Skyy Moore
WR, Western Michigan
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Kyler Gordon
CB, Washington
32
Detroit Lions
Lewis Cine
S, Georgia
Complete with trades

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Complete podcast playlist below

