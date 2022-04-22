Revenge of the Birds Podcast #174: Blake’s Mock Draft 1.0 and Kyler Commits to the Cards?

Kyler Murray breaks his silence on his desire to remain in Arizona and @blakemurphy7 drops his first of 2 mock drafts.
What might have led to Murray’s change of heart before the draft? And what does this mean moving forward?
Plus, a fresh look at how the first round might play out...do the Cardinals take a receiver at pick 23 or is there another more important spot?
LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.
BELOW is the full listing of Blake’s Mock 1.0:
Murf’s Mock 1.0—2022
|1
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Aidan Hutchinson
|EDGE, Michigan
|2
|Detroit Lions
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|EDGE, Oregon
|3
|Houston Texans
|Travon Walker
|EDGE, Georgia
|4
|New York Jets
|Ikem Ekwonu
|OT, NC State
|5
|New York Giants
|Jermaine Johnson
|EDGE, Florida State
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|Evan Neal
|OT, Alabama
|7
|New York Giants
|Charles Cross
|OT, Mississippi State
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jameson Williams
|WR, Alabama
|9
|Seattle Seahawks
|Ahmad Gardner
|CB, Cincinnati
|10
|New York Jets
|Garrett Wilson
|WR, Ohio State
|11
|Washington Commanders
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB, LSU
|12
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Malik Willis
|QB, Liberty
|(Trade w/ MIN)
|13
|Houston Texans
|Kyle Hamilton
|S, Notre Dame
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|Jordan Davis
|IDL, Georgia
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Drake London
|WR, USC
|16
|New Orleans Saints
|Trevor Penning
|OT, Northern Iowa
|17
|New England Patriots
|Trent McDuffie
|CB, Washington
|(Trade with LAC)
|18
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Devin Lloyd
|LB, Utah
|19
|New Orleans Saints
|Chris Olave
|WR, Ohio State
|20
|Minnesota Vikings
|Daxton Hill
|S, Michigan
|(Trade w/ PIT)
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Zion Johnson
|IOL, Boston College
|(Trade w/ NE)
|22
|Green Bay Packers
|George Karlaftis
|EDGE, Purdue
|23
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jahan Dotson
|WR, Penn State
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|Kenyon Green
|IOL, Texas A&M
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|Breece Hall
|RB, Iowa State
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|Desmond Ridder
|QB, Cincinnati
|27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Kenny Pickett
|QB, Pittsburgh
|28
|Green Bay Packers
|Christian Watson
|WR, North Dakota State
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Arnold Ebiketie
|EDGE, Penn State
|30
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Skyy Moore
|WR, Western Michigan
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Kyler Gordon
|CB, Washington
|32
|Detroit Lions
|Lewis Cine
|S, Georgia
