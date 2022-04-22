Revenge of the Birds Podcast #174: Blake’s Mock Draft 1.0 and Kyler Commits to the Cards?

Kyler Murray breaks his silence on his desire to remain in Arizona and @blakemurphy7 drops his first of 2 mock drafts.

What might have led to Murray’s change of heart before the draft? And what does this mean moving forward?

Plus, a fresh look at how the first round might play out...do the Cardinals take a receiver at pick 23 or is there another more important spot?

BELOW is the full listing of Blake’s Mock 1.0:

Murf’s Mock 1.0—2022 1 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Aidan Hutchinson EDGE, Michigan 2 Detroit Lions Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE, Oregon 3 Houston Texans Travon Walker EDGE, Georgia 4 New York Jets Ikem Ekwonu OT, NC State 5 New York Giants Jermaine Johnson EDGE, Florida State 6 Carolina Panthers Evan Neal OT, Alabama 7 New York Giants Charles Cross OT, Mississippi State 8 Atlanta Falcons Jameson Williams WR, Alabama 9 Seattle Seahawks Ahmad Gardner CB, Cincinnati 10 New York Jets Garrett Wilson WR, Ohio State 11 Washington Commanders Derek Stingley Jr. CB, LSU 12 Pittsburgh Steelers Malik Willis QB, Liberty (Trade w/ MIN) 13 Houston Texans Kyle Hamilton S, Notre Dame 14 Baltimore Ravens Jordan Davis IDL, Georgia 15 Philadelphia Eagles Drake London WR, USC 16 New Orleans Saints Trevor Penning OT, Northern Iowa 17 New England Patriots Trent McDuffie CB, Washington (Trade with LAC) 18 Philadelphia Eagles Devin Lloyd LB, Utah 19 New Orleans Saints Chris Olave WR, Ohio State 20 Minnesota Vikings Daxton Hill S, Michigan (Trade w/ PIT) 21 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson IOL, Boston College (Trade w/ NE) 22 Green Bay Packers George Karlaftis EDGE, Purdue 23 Arizona Cardinals Jahan Dotson WR, Penn State 24 Dallas Cowboys Kenyon Green IOL, Texas A&M 25 Buffalo Bills Breece Hall RB, Iowa State 26 Tennessee Titans Desmond Ridder QB, Cincinnati 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kenny Pickett QB, Pittsburgh 28 Green Bay Packers Christian Watson WR, North Dakota State 29 Kansas City Chiefs Arnold Ebiketie EDGE, Penn State 30 Kansas City Chiefs Skyy Moore WR, Western Michigan 31 Cincinnati Bengals Kyler Gordon CB, Washington 32 Detroit Lions Lewis Cine S, Georgia

