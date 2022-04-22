2022 NFL Draft: Jameson Williams could take the top off the Arizona Cardinals offense

We have discussed some of the first round prospects that have had private meetings with the Arizona Cardinals.

Some of the names we have looked at include George Karlaftis and Treylon Burks, are players we have seen go at or after 23 in 2022 NFL Mock Drafts.

The Cardinals also had a private meeting with a player who could cost them some future picks in Jameson Williams.

Justin and I discussed Williams on our most recent podcast, I would recommend taking a listen, but here are some other words from around the web.

Lance Zierlein:

Linear route-runner with electric long speed to impact a game as a home-run hitter or decoy drawing defenders away from other elements of the offense. Williams ruins man coverage but faces some limitations. He has issues getting off press cleanly and might require some scheming to help get off the mark cleanly against certain corners. Catch toughness can be inconsistent when contested or in heavily trafficked areas. He has all the juice to find consistent separation on vertical, over and post/corner routes and could see monstrous production if paired with a high-end talent at quarterback.

Matt Harmon:

Today's prospect profile for early-release week: Jameson Williams.



Tons of speed to burn that's obvious to see right away but has more nuance to his game. Easy to see why teams will fall in love.



Full #ReceptionPerception here:https://t.co/LCZ49hYHNJ pic.twitter.com/sMHV0NFUK9 — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 14, 2022

Justin and I discussed the range of outcomes for Williams and the names to know who make sense.

Williams high end is similar to DeSean Jackson, just a little taller as Williams is 6-1.5, compared to Jackson’s 5-10, but they are similar in weight and speed.

If Williams is Jackson that is a 15 year career of burning people.

Another name I have mentioned is Mike Wallace. Those would be ideal high end results for Williams, if he was to reach that would you be interested for the Cardinals in moving up?