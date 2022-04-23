On the Take It Easy podcast this week, Kyle Ledbetter and I offer a 1st round mock draft. I selected the odd picks and Kyle selected the even picks.

Here goes:

Jaguars —- Aiden Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan Lions —- Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Texans —- Kayvon Thibodeau, Edge, Oregon Jets —- Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Giants —- Ikem Ekwonu, T, NC State Panthers —- Evan Neal, T, Alabama Giants —- Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Falcons —- Jordan Davis, DT, Alabama Seahawks —- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Jets —- Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St. Commanders —- Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio St. Cowboys (Trade with Vikings*) —- Charles Cross, T, Mississippi St. Texans —- Derek Stingley, CB, LSU Ravens —- Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Eagles —- Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Saints —- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Chargers —- Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Eagles —- Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St. Saints —- Drake London, WR, USC Steelers —- Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Patriots —- Daxton Hill, CB/S, Michigan St. Packers —- Zion Johnson, G, Boston College Cardinals —- Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn St.

24. Vikings (trade with Cowboys*)—- Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

25. Bills —- David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

26. Titans —-Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa

27. Buccaneers —- Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

28. Packers —- Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

29. Chiefs —- Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota St.

30. Chiefs —- Kair Elam, CB, Florida

31. Bengals —- Kenyon Green, G/T, Texas A&M

32. Lions —- Quay Walker, LB. Georgia

Cardinals’ Choices at #23

I believe that the Cardinals pick here will be a WR who is on Kyler Murray’s wish list. The reason why I think Kyler would prefer Dotson over Treylon Burks is how Dotson can slide right into Christian Kirk’s role and offer more speed (4.42) and home run ability. My player comp for Dotson is Odell Beckham Jr. Dotson’s hands are like Venus fly traps —- imo, he has the best hands in this draft.

If Dotson is off the board, I think the Cardinals will select Treylon Burks who comps to A.J. Brown (“with a little more wiggle_ per Lance Zierlein, NFL.com). Burks visited the Cardinals a few days ago. I could also envision the Cardinals trading down a few picks in order to pick up extra draft picks.

It’s a very difficult decision between Jahan Dotson and Treylon Burks because Burks bring a physical toughness and scheme versatility to the position that a player like Deebo Samuels brings.

Dotson is more of a finesse player, who, like Kirk, shies away from making catches and RACs over the middle of the field. But, Dotson is near unstoppable on cross corner routes, which was Kirk’s forte. But, then I ask myself, why couldn’t Rondale Moore be superb at running the cross corner routes? He certainly could.

The Packers might make the Cardinals pick easier if they take Burks or Dotson at #22.

In this mock, Kyle had the Packers taking Zion Johnson, G, Boston College. Interestingly, Peter Schrager just switched his Cardinals pick at #23 from Dotson to Johnson in his latest mock. It’s very possible that Kyler would want Zion Johnson ahead of a WR at #23.

If it were up to me to make the pick, because the Cardinals could take a good guard later like Dylan Parham, I would take Treylon Burks because he fits the Cardinals’ current emphasis on leadership and physicality. I would be tempted to trade the #23 pick to the Titans for A.J. Brown. Thus, being able to select a similar style of player and playmaker at #23 in Treylon Burks, what a great way to save on the cap. And like I mentioned earlier, the Cardinals already have Rondale Moore to slide into Christian Kirk’s role.

Two players to watch: WR Drake London of USC and T Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa. If either or both of them are still on the board at #23, they both check the Cardinals’ leadership and physicality criteria, big-time.

I think the Cardinals are going to take an offensive player in the 1st round this year, after taking two defensive players in 2020 (Isaiah Simmons) and 2021 (Zaven Collins). The two defensive players who might cause the Cardinals to reconsider taking another defensive player this year are, imo, Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St. and Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington, both of whom could be ranked higher by the Cardinals’ than the offensive players mentioned above.

What do you think?