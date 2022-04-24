Should the Cardinals trade back in the first round?

We are days away from the 2022 NFL Draft and the suspense is building. The free agency period was ok but underwhelming, to say the least. Some were expecting bigger swings during free agency but Steve Keim prioritized in-house re-signings. I like his approach to protect the 2023 compensatory picks.

This leaves the NFL Draft to fill the other requisite needs. The Arizona Cardinals hold the 23rd pick in the first round. They can opt to draft the best player available but if a team is clamoring to move up, should Arizona consider moving back?

After the 88th pick in the third round, the Cardinals will go through the next two rounds without a selection. Their next pick is 202 in the 6th round. As a result, they should consider trading back. Depending on which prospect is available at pick 23.

If teams toward the back of the first round desire to move up for a prospect, Arizona can trade back and acquire more draft capital. It will be hard to sit for two rounds between selections.

The Kansas City Chiefs are a team to watch with two first-round picks and a possible desire to move up for a new wide receiver. If so, make the call and negotiate compensation for a potential trade. The Cardinals could swap first-round picks and acquire an extra day two selection from the Cheifs.

Now, there are rumors Steve Keim has a desire to trade up in the first round. It is possible, but it is more than likely a smokescreen. Nonetheless, the Cardinals have to remain open-minded on draft night.

The biggest discussion around the 23rd pick will revolve around addressing the biggest need or selecting the best player available?

Cards fans, what would you do? Talk to me in the comment section!