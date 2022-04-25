Top Position Players 2022 NFL Draft

Background: ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 16: Matt Seybert #80 of the Michigan State Spartans and Aiden Hutchinson #97 of the Michigan Wolverines exchange words during the first half of a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI.

Based on my film studies and background research, here are the players whom I think could have the best and most productive careers at their position in the 2022 NFL Draft. I am catering the lineups to the Cardinals’ 11 personnel on offense and to the base 34 defense.

11 Personnel:

QB: Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

RB: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan St.

TE: Greg Dulcich, UCLA

LT: Charles Cross, Mississippi St.

LG: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

RG: Zion Johnson, Boston College

RT: Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina St.

WR1: Jameson Williams, Alabama

WR2: Chris Olave, Ohio St.

SWR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas

34 Base:

SOLB: Trevon Walker, Georgia

SDE: Devante Wyatt, Georgia

NT: Jordan Davis, Georgia

WDE: Aiden Hutchinson, Michigan

WOLB: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

SILB: Devin Lloyd, Utah

WILB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LCB: Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati

SS: Daxton Hill, Michigan St.

FS: Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

RCB: Trent McDuffie, Washington

Special Teams:

P: Jordan Stout, Penn St.

K: Cade York, LSU

LS: Jordan Silver, Arkansas

PR/KR: Marcus Jones, Houston

Which position players would you add and remove? I can tell you in each case why I picked these players, if you would like to know.

For example, I think QB Desmond Ridder has all of the makeup of a winning QB in the NFL. Josh Allen had some accuracy concerns coming into the league and I would expect Desmond Ridder to improve the consistency of his accuracy they way Josh Allen has.

I am also not nearly as high on CB Derek Stingley Jr. as I am on Sauce Gardner and Trent McDuffie. Once a player shows you he has an “off” button, no matter how talented he is, it creates some doubt as to whether his, at times, lackluster efforts will continue in the NFL.

Annual Favorite Picks for Cardinals on Offense and Defense (realistically based on where the Cardinals pick in the 1st round):

The Kingsbury Era:

2019: #1 —- QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama

2020: #8 —- T Jedrick Wills, Alabama, OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU (I didn’t think Isaiah Simmons would be available at #8, otherwise he would have been my choice).

2021: #16 —- RB Najee Harris, Alabama, S/Slot CB Trevon Moehrig, TCU

2022: #23 —- G Zion Johnson, Boston College, CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Question of the Day: what is your version of the Gambo 5 at pick #23. In order of preference, which players do you want the Cardinals to pick?

I will be posting mine tomorrow in an expanded draft wish/mock article.

