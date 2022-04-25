Arizona Cardinals get pass rusher in Peter King’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft

With just three short days until the 2022 NFL Draft the mocks will be flying.

This one gave the Arizona Cardinals a much needed addition at pass rusher.

From Peter King:

23. Arizona Cardinals: Jermaine Johnson, edge, Florida State I think the Cards would love to get another weapon for Kyler Murray, and if I were GM Steve Keim I’d define that weapon differently. I’d be looking just as fervently at the offensive line that put Murray under so much pressure last season; fixing his protection is as important as getting him a home-run threat—especially when there are no more home-run threats left now the way I mock it. So why Johnson here? Because of the big need to find a pass-rusher two years after the departure of Haason Reddick and a month after the loss of Chandler Jones. I understand the pick, but I’d probably pick Zion Johnson instead.

With six receivers off the board, the Cardinals have to pick a Johnson... Pass rusher Jermaine or guard Zion.

King has the Cardinals taking the pass rusher and replacing Chandler Jones.

Here is what King says about Johnson, who has going at 25:

In five college seasons—two years at Davidson, one at BC after transferring—Johnson started 49 games. Give me a guy with 36 starts at guard and 13 at left tackle (in the ACC). Give me a guy who was a two-year captain after transferring. Give me a guy who never missed a game in five college seasons due to injury (58 games played in all). He’s a likely interior lineman, which lessens his value slightly. But his intelligence, football acumen and experience gives NFL GMs confidence Johnson can be a starter in 2022.

I think this would be a great problem to have for the Arizona Cardinals.

What would you do?