The Mitch 5 (Gambo style)

Background: MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: National offensive lineman Zion Johnson of Boston College (77) and National offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter of Southern (65) during the Reese’s Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Mitch 5 (Gambo style) at #23:

G Zion Johnson, Boston College

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

G/T Tyler Smith, Tulsa

DE George Karlaftis, Pudue

DT Devonte Wyatt, DT/DE, Georgia

Mitch 5 (Gambo style) at #55:

CB Roger McCready, Auburn

OLB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

DE Logan Hall, Houston

RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan St.

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Mitch 5 (Gambo Style) at #87:

CB Marcus Jones, Houston

G Dylan Parham, Memphis

WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

RB James Cook, Georgia

OLB/DE Sam Williams, Mississippi

By now, y’all know how I want the Cardinals to cater their personnel to improve key positional matchups in the NFC West, particularly with regard to the LA Rams.

Therefore, in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, I would love to see the Cardinals draft a guard who can match up with Aaron Donald, Arik Armstead and Poonah Ford —- and to draft a CB who can dawg Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel and Tyler Lockett.

Example A:

Cardinals select the best guard in the draft and imo the most NFL ready press man cover CB in the draft in Roger McCreary.

However, I would be surprised if Roger McCreary and Alec Pierce are still on the board at #55 and #87 respectively.

So, let’s have a little fun with this. Let’s take The Sporting News’ 7 round mock and make our own picks based on which players in the mock are still available at each pick!

Applied Science:

Here is the link to The Sporting News’ 7 Round Mock:

https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/nfl-mock-draft-2022-7-rounds/ecv9mhxlcmivlz5dbl9yttos

Use this as your guide.

Each of us can use this 7 round mock draft as a guide in order to make our own selections at each of the Cardinals’ picks.

Note: in light of T/G Tyler Smith of Tulsa being touted recently as a late 1st, early 2nd round pick, there is no way he is going to be on the board at #87. Thus, let’s assume that he is off the board before the Cardinals pick at #55.

Here are mine:

23. Zion Johnson, G, Boston College (6-3, 312) —- most talented guard in the draft to help the team thwart Aaron Donald, Arik Armstead and Poonah Ford as best they can.

55. Leo Chenal, OLB, Wisconsin (6-3, 250) —- talk about dawg mentality. This whistle to whistle, turbo charged Badger should be hugely inspired to play along side of the King Badger, J.J. Watt.

87. Marcus Jones, CB/KR/PR, Houston (5-8, 174) —- this young man is lightning in a bottle.

201. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (6-0, 210) —- speedy dual threat RB who has similar traits to Chase Edmonds.

215. Doug Kramer, C, Illinois (6-2, 305 pounds) —- tenacious Big Ten pivotman who can be the swing C/G replacement for Max Garcia.

244. Ryan Van Demark, T, Connecticut (6-7, 304) —- visited the Cardinals a week ago and could be a key depth piece in 2023 if Joshua Miles and Justin Murray leave in free agency.

256. Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama (5-11, 194) —- nifty feet and velcro hands, good special terms player.

257. E.J. Perry, QB, Brown (6-2, 210) —- athletic, downfield passer who has drawn interest from the Cardinals as a backup (plus scout team QB) in the K-Raid.

Note: if the WR position is not addressed with one of the first 3 picks in the draft, then what the Cardinals can do is offer one of their Day 3 picks or a 2023 pick to the Chargers for Kyler Murray’s ace WR at Allen High School, Jalen Guyton. Would love to see Kyler and Jalen reunited. If the Chargers draft a WR prior to round 6, then they might be very willing to take a 6th rounder for Guyton.

Those of you who have tried to address all of the Cardinals’ main needs at CB, Edge, G, WR and DT in your various mocks know that with only 3 picks in the top 200, it’s impossible.

Your Picks:

23.

55.

87.

201.

215.

244.

256.

257.

And everyone gets one trade. My trade is the Cardinals send the Chargers a 5th round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for WR Jalen Guyton.

Your trade: