2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get dynamic receiver in SI’s final mock draft

For the Arizona Cardinals and their fans, Thursday cannot get here soon enough.

Part of it is because when you draft at 23, something the Cardinals and their fans are not used to, you really have to maneuver the draft process differently.

You have no idea what the other 22 teams (I know there are teams with multiple picks) in front of you are going to do.

So, it has been interesting to see a bevy of different names and positions mocked to the Cardinals over the last three months.

As we wrap up the season, we finish with some of the bigger names with insight into things.

Albert Breer of SI.com has his final mock draft and has the Cardinals going wide receiver.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State Dotson is the perfect speedy slot replacement for Christian Kirk. And with Kirk gone, and Andy Isabella probably out too, the Cardinals could use another receiver who can roll to play alongside DeAndre Hopkins.

I like the pick, disagree with his analysis.

Dotson played most of his snaps outside at Penn State. He can absolutely do the same in the NFL with the way he plays.

From a scout:

He’s Terry McLaurin, he can be that good right away... I mean play style. They both fight for the ball, track it, catch it and get open the exact same way. I don’t watch him and think his weight is an issue. Also think he plays faster than his time and coming out at least didn’t think Terry was as fast as he ran.

If the Cardinals end up with Dotson, they’ll have drafted a first round receiver for the first time since 2012 when they took Michael Floyd.

Breer has only Kenyon Green and Devonte Wyatt going after Dotson of names Cardinals fans have pined for, and Linderbaum out of round one.